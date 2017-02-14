Marysville comes back to life after evacuation order changes to voluntary

Taken from PKG

The City of Marysville is now under a voluntary evacuation order after the mandatory order was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

Officials from the Marysville Police Department said they have asked for help with repopulation from the Army National Guard. Sunday night the traffic was chaotic so the department also anticipates heavy traffic Tuesday evening.

Some families in the Marysville area said they do not want to take a risk.

ABC10 spoke to Joseph Nevis who said he is taking precautionary measures until all evacuation orders are lifted completely.

“We just came down off the hill and planning on heading home but I am going to pack up the rest of my stuff just because we might need to get ready to go again,” Nevis said.

Police officials said they will have the guard in place for the evening and possibly Wednesday if needed.

