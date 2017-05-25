Marysville woman left in canal reunited with officer who saved her life

Over the weekend, Megan Russell was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in a canal on Clements Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a suspected DUI driver drove off the road and landed upside down. He was able to get himself out of the car but left Russell inside.

CHP officers responded to the scene and found the man jogging away from the car. When they questioned him about any passengers, he said there were none.

But one of the officers heard a muffled gurgle coming from the vehicle and saved Russell who was inside.

Russell is being reunited with the officers and other emergency personnel who helped save her life over the weekend.

© 2017 KXTV-TV