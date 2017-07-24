Massive cracks pop up around Folsom home and no one knows why

One of the cracks that has appeared at a Folsom home.

Several large cracks over the weekend appeared in and around a Folsom home, and no one seems to know why.

Pearl Wood, a US Army vet who lives in the home with her 10-year-old daughter, said she first noticed it Friday night while mowing the lawn.

"The ground just started shaking and I looked down and these cracks started appearing and I jumped back and the cracks just kept appearing where i was jumping," Wood told ABC10.

She then noticed a large crack in another part of her yard that led all the way up to her house.

"When we kept following the crack...we followed it in the house, and it goes underneath the linoleum and is actually cracking underneath the linoleum," she said.

There's also cracks in the walls of the living room and her daughter's bedroom, as well as along the floor of the garage.

Wood called the fire department and the city of Folsom sent a handful of investigators to her home Monday morning. None of them could figure out why it was happening and told her it was safe.

Wood, however, said she doesn't feel that way.

"Whatever it is, it's definitely doing something. It's definitely affecting the house," Robin DeCristofaro, a Folsom real estate agent and friend of Woods, told ABC10. "I don't see how anybody could say its safe."

Wood plans to leave as soon as possible, but finding a new home in Folsom on her $1,300 a month budget is going to be the challenge.

Wood suffers from PTSD from her time spent in Iraq and receives monthly support from the VA. Her daughter is on the Autism spectrum. She said they purposefully moved into Folsom because the middle school has the right program for her daughter.

Wood posted a video explaining the situation on the Facebook group "Folsom Chat." She received several responses from people in the community and is hoping that people reach out who might be able to help.

