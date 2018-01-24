Mayor Steinberg proposes building 1,000 tiny homes over next two years

(Photo: (Source: Facebook/Mayor Steinberg))

Mayor Darrell Steinberg made a proposal at Tuesday’s state of downtown address to invest $21 million and build 1,000 tiny homes over the next three years to address Sacramento’s homeless crisis.

Next month, the Mayor wants to ask developers what it would take to build efficient 300 to 400 square foot housing units across the city. The minimum requirements for each home would be a solid roof, door, plumbing, and electricity.

Modular homes, manufactured homes, pods, stacked unites, container units inside warehouses, and tiny homes are just a few of the variations of efficient home ideas the Mayor mentioned.

“We simply cannot wait for the conventional affordable housing process to get us started,” Steinberg said.

The Mayor plans to issue a request for information next month. He will also ask the City Council and the County Board of Supervisors to make a selection by spring.

“We will encourage and incentivize the applicants to partner with any and all of the nonprofits currently working on the efficiency home concepts,” Steinberg said.

A big question many may have is, where do you put the homes once they’re built?

The Mayor said he’ll ask developers to help answer that question but will point them toward more than 100 vacant city-owned lots totaling 4.5 million square feet.

Steinberg said he’ll not just stop at the $21 million of existing resources available as he’ll also seek a community-wide fundraising effort to raise $20 million.

Sutter Health has already agreed to put forward $5 million to support housing if their offer is matched

© 2018 KXTV-TV