Mayor Steinberg welcomes Chance the Rapper with key to Sacramento

Welcome to Sacramento, Chance the Rapper!

Mayor Steinberg welcomed the popular rapper to the Farm-to-Fork capitol on Thursday night before the star performed at the Golden 1 Center.

.@chancetherapper #Sacramento welcomes you with a key to the city! Your passion & investment in arts education for youth is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/G5n72HnHXO — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 28, 2017

The mayor thanked him for his investment in arts education for youth.

