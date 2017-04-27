KXTV
Mayor Steinberg welcomes Chance the Rapper with key to Sacramento

ABC10, Staff , KXTV 9:13 PM. PDT April 27, 2017

Welcome to Sacramento, Chance the Rapper!

Mayor Steinberg welcomed the popular rapper to the Farm-to-Fork capitol on Thursday night before the star performed at the Golden 1 Center. 

 

The mayor thanked him for his investment in arts education for youth. 

 

