McClellan Airport breaks record for amount of retardant pumped to battle wildfires

As fires continue to burn across California, Cal Fire says McClellan Airport in Sacramento broke a record for the amount of retardant pumped.

The airport -- which serves as one of the major refueling sites for tankers fighting the Northern California wildfires -- pumped 300,000 gallons of retardant Wednesday, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Dusty Martin.

That is the most ever pumped there in one day since Cal Fire started using the airport for firefighting in 2008.

Since Monday, the start of the most recent string of wildfires in the area, Martin said the airbase has pumped more than 750,000 gallons of retardant.

"We've been supporting all the fires throughout Northern California over the last couple of days," Martin said. "I think we've loaded approximately 14 different air tankers of of here."

One of those tankers is a 747 aircraft which holds more than 18,000 gallons of retardant.

