McClintock met with protesters, leaves town hall meeting with police escort

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock was met with hundreds of protesters Saturday morning as he attended a scheduled town hall meeting at Tower Theater in Roseville to talk about, among other things, his party's national policy and his support for President Donald Trump.

McClintock has backed Trump's controversial plans to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, recent executive order of banning refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"There is no unconditional right to enter the United States," McClintock said in a statement following the news of the travel ban, "and the President has a sworn responsibility to assure that those entering our country are not hostile to our Constitution, our people, or the rule of law."

Protesters who wanted to attend the meeting to ask questions about McClintock's support of the ban told ABC10 that they were upset because officials closed off the event despite there being room inside the theater for more people to attend.

McClintock, speaking to ABC10 by phone after the meeting, said that he thought the event was productive. He said there were plans to bring more people in the theater by cycles because the fire marshal told them the room was at capacity.

That plan was quickly canceled, however, as McClintock was escorted out of the building by Roseville police around 11 a.m. after, he said, officials told him that he needed to leave because of "deteriorating events outside."

Some who attended the town hall meeting said the turnout was "phenomenal," but that it wasn't constructive. According to one attendee, McClintock continuously interjected when asked questions, telling the crowd to "stop shouting at each other."

"McClintock did not seem to display any awareness of the frustration, of the fears, of the legitimate concerns on the part of those of us who were there today," one attendee told ABC10.

