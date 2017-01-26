McDonald's gives away special sauce, resold on Ebay for thousands

(Photo: McDonalds)

Some people are loving McDonalds' secret Big Mac sauce so much, they are willing to spend thousands to get it.

On Wednesday, the fast food giant gave away 10,000 limited edition bottles of the sauce following the release of the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. Customers were able to get their hands on the sauce by saying "There's a Big Mac for that" to an McDonalds employee working at one of the chains restaurants.

The sauces were given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Hours after the giveaway launch, those who were able to get the secret sauce turned to Ebay and posted their prizes to resell for thousands.

The most expensive bidding started at $100,000. Other starting bids ranged from $5,000 to $200.

