More than $2,000 was raised this weekend for the Deputy Robert French Memorial Fund, for the family of the Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty on Aug. 30.

The 21-year-veteran was shot and killed by an armed assailant during an investigation at a hotel in Arden-Arcade. Two California Highway Patrol officers were also injured and are recovering.

The Deputy French Memorial BBQ and Raffle was hosted by Prestige Realty Advisors at the businesses parking lot in Carmichael. Prizes and food were donated from more than 30 local businesses. Some of the big name raffles included a lady’s diamond ring worth $1,000, and $2,500 worth of NBA tickets.



Volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 217 also helped with the event.



While the business owner Amir Cackovic didn’t know the deputy personally, he said he felt like he had to help, so he organized the event.

“Unfortunately, police in general is underappreciated,” Cackovic said.

Cackovic is a Bosnian immigrant who said he has a deep care for the American military for their intervention in the Bosnian conflict, which made his becoming a U.S. citizen possible.

Retired San Francisco Police Officer Jenny Forrester, who now lives in Sacramento, volunteered a the event. She helped to collect money and handed out American flags and place blue ribbons on police vehicles to show her support.

“It’s a tragedy and no matter what part of the world we’re in law enforcement supports law enforcement, and firefighters, and all first responders,” Forrester said. “We like to help each other out.”

Deputy Lacey Nelson with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department worked with Deputy French. She attended the event with several of her colleagues on Sunday.

“We miss him, we’re doing all this for him,” Nelson said. He deserves it, his family deserves it.”

She says the community support for the fallen officer has been tremendous for both the family and entire law enforcement community.



Donations can still be made to the Deputy Robert French Memorial Fund on the CAHP Credit Union website by clicking here or by mailing checks to 2843 Manlove Road, Sacramento, California, 95826.

