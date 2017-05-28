Community stresses importance of Memorial Day, honors fallen soldiers

Taken from PKG footage shot by Giacomo Luca

The reason for Memorial Day is often overshadowed by holiday shopping bargains, pool parties and BBQ’s. Despite all of the distractions, the holiday was created for Americans to remember the people who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

In front of the Capitol, many gathered Sunday to remember all of the Vietnam veterans who were killed in the line of duty. Flags and flowers were placed in their honor.

"We’re just fortunate to be here and it is our way of showing respect for them,” a spectator said.

Many of the veterans who attended to pay respects searched for comrades' names on the wall off fallen soldiers. One man told us what it was like to be called to duty.

"I was a draftee, I was at Sacramento City College studying art," he said.

Memorial Day is not to be confused with Veteran’s Day. It's a somber remembrance of those who have died, not all veterans. Boomer Barbosa brought his family to pay respects to the fallen heroes at the various Capitol memorials.

"Sales at car dealerships is not what it is all about, getting a mattress deal is not what it is all about, it’s about the lives we've lost and how we can remember them,” Barbosa said.

Also walking around the Vietnam memorial was 10-year-old Igor Shevceshco. He explained to ABC10 why he thought the holiday was important.

"Because they're fighting for you, they died, they did it for us,” Igor said.

He just moved to the U.S. from Ukraine a year ago. Igor wore an American flag shirt to the Capitol gardens and said he was proud and loved living here.

"I feel free," he said.

