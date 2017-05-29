Memorial Day marked in California with parades, ceremonies

Scouts place flags beside gravestones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on May 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California ahead of Memorial Day. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With boisterous parades and reflective ceremonies, Californians paid their respects on Memorial Day to those who have died serving their country.

Events are planned Monday across greater Los Angeles, including the unveiling of an eight-foot bronze sculpture honoring service members from the Pasadena area killed in Iraq, Afghanistan and while battling terrorism. The Enduring Heroes Memorial depicts a combat solider hoisting the American flag.

East of Los Angeles, thousands of motorcyclists roared through the streets of Riverside County for the annual West Coast Thunder ride in honor of lost service men and women.

In San Francisco, people honored the day with a cemetery walk and community picnic at the Presidio, a park and former military fort.

Across the Golden Gate Bridge, participants celebrated with an annual parade through downtown Mill Valley.

