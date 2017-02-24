Memorial fund established for fallen CHP officer

The C.A.H.P Credit Union has established a memorial fund in honor of fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew.

The credit union, which is covering all processing fees and administrative responsibilities associated with the fund, says 100 percent of all donations sent to the fund will go directly to Officer Chellew’s family

Officer Chellew, 31, died on Wednesday night after being involved in a crash during a pursuit in South Sacramento. After being cut off by a vehicle, Officer Chellew lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a pole.

On Thursday night, Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested in connection to the officer’s death. Officers believe Quiroz was riding the motorcycle Chellew was pursuing when he crashed on Wednesday night.

Chellew leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

Donations can be made on the C.A.H.P Credit Union website by clicking here or directly mailed to:

Lucas Forrest Chellew Memorial Fund

CAHP Credit Union

2843 Manlove Road

P.O. Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827-6507

