Merced County Sheriff's Posse attending President-elect Trump's inauguration parade

The Merced County Sheriff's Posse is expected to make its way down Pennsylvania Avenue for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration parade.

The Jan. 20 parade in Washington D.C., which follows the swearing in of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, features a myriad of drill teams, bands and cavalries.

But, the posse is the lone parade participant from California.

"What an honor," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. "The posse track record is an outstanding track record."

The posse is no stranger to attending presidential inaugurations, most recently for President George W. Bush in 2005.

Warnke said a "luxury liner" will take 14 horses of varying breeds to the nation's capital. The drive takes 56 hours, but the animals are fully climate-controlled before being offloaded at a stable.

About 20 posse members will meet the horses before the parade, either Jan. 17 or Jan. 18.

The posse also plans to take a tour of the capital.

To help pay for shipping the horses, and to offset other costs, Warnke said a GoFundMe campaign has been set-up.

