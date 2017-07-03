Metro Fire battled grass fire in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento Metro Fire contained a grass fire that reached a few abandoned structures.
The fire was at Zinfandel and Douglas in Rancho Cordova. The 10 acre fire grew to 140 acres, which involved a lot of smoke in the air.
According to Captain Chris Vestal, Public Information Officer, crews were expected to be on the scene for hours, but they contained it by 5 p.m.
#Zinfandel
#Zinfandel
#Zinfandel
