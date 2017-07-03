Metro Fire battling grass fire in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento Metro Fire has contained a grass fire that reached a few abandoned structures.
The fire was at Zinfandel and Douglas in Rancho Cordova. There were 10 acres involved with lots of smoke in the air.
According to Captain Chris Vestal, Public Information Officer, crews were expected to be on the scene for hours.
