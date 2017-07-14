Metro Fire holds its 20th Annual Fire Camp in Sacramento

Over 1,000 participants have attended the camp over 20 years and Metro Fire personnel teach them valuable lessons like teambuilding, safety tips, self-confidence and more. (Photo: ABC10)

Imagine being 11, 12 or 13 years old experiencing firefighters perform duties right in front of your eyes.

Well, that's what local youth get to enjoy this week during Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District's 20th Annual Fire Camp.

Over 1,000 participants have attended the camp over the 20 year span and Metro Fire personnel teach them valuable lessons like teambuilding, safety tips, self-confidence and more. This year there will be 80 attendees and over 20 camp counselors.

The first day of camp was on July 12 at Metro Fire Station 21 on Greenback Lane, but the camp relocated to Sunsplash in Roseville for Friday, July 14. At Sunsplash they demonstrated water safety tips and rescue techniques for the campers.

© 2017 KXTV-TV