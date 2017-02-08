Military interpreter from Afghanistan gets warm welcome from California family

(Photo: ABC10/KXTV)

It took five years for former United States military interpreter Fnu Hashmatullah to get a special immigrant visa to come to California.

The 32-year-old Afghani man, who goes by Hash, landed in Sacramento with his wife and two children on January 13.

Finally, Hash and his wife felt safe from Taliban threats. But they were starting their new lives in Sacramento with nearly nothing.

That’s where their new friends come in.

Mike Seagraves and his daughter Georgia learned of Hash’s family in their church. After days spent watching protests at airports over President Trump’s executive order on immigration, the Seagraves family was moved to help.

“It really begins with a fundamental belief that everybody is of equal worth. In the context of all of that chaos that started a week and a half ago, it sounded like there was an opportunity to show it,” Seagraves said.

They created a GoFundMe fundraising page for $1,000. Within 23 hours, their goal was met.

“Some people just walked up to me right after I finished speaking and said, ‘Here’s $20, go give it to them,’” Georgia said, describing the reaction after she spoke to classmates at Granite Bay High School. One classmate’s family is even donating a car.

“All we did was just open the door a little bit, and then the giving just fell through,” Seagraves said.

Now, Hash is focused on giving his own kids, ages 3 and 5 months, a very American gift: opportunity.

“My dreams? [They are] very high for them, to be in the United States and start an education here,” Hash said.

