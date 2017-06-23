Minister providing cold water to homeless in Stockton

Acampo minister Al Sheppard hands out cold water to homeless construction worker Cary Terry in front of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless in Downtown Stockton.

If you think Al Sheppard has a cold heart you would be right.

The Acampo church minister and retired grocery store manager has made it his mission the past two days to give cold water to Stockton's homeless.

"God put on my mind to do something instead of just sitting back. I decided to come out here yesterday and I gave out 15 cases of water," said Sheppard.

With a large ice chest in the trunk of his car, Sheppard handed out bottles in front of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless.

Cary Terry, homeless for two years after losing a construction job, said the selfless gesture is a welcomed relief.

"This is real good for this heat and man, he's just doing what he can do, great thing," said Terry who lives in a tent on the sidewalk, still looking for a construction job.

Sheppard handed out dozens of bottles to men, women and children until he ran out.

If you would like to help out, you can make a donation or contact the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless on the internet or their Facebook page.

The homeless people are said to be in extreme need of cold water, ice and hygiene products.

