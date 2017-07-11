Minor injuries suffered after helicopter crashes on top of Donner Summit

(Photo credit: CHP - Truckee)

A PG&E helicopter carrying six passengers crashed on top of Donner Summit Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol in Truckee.

CHP says only minor injuries were suffered by the six people involved and none were transported to the hospital. They added the situation could have been way worse.

The helicopter, which crashed near Kid Lake, was not involved in working the wildfires.

