(Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Sacramento Police says the missing 70-year-old man with dementia has been located.

Ronnie Stillwell had been last seen on the 1300 block of E Street.

**Located and safe - thank you for RT'ing! https://t.co/uJH1ztKdyd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 29, 2017

