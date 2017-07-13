Missing Elk Grove man found safe

(Photo: Gallegos, Samantha)

James Blanton, of Elk Grove, has been found safe after being missing for several days.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, Blanton was located in the area of Bilby and Bruceville Roads. He is alert, conscious, and has been taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

The Elk Grove Police Department thanks everyone for their help in locating him. Blanton went missing around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

