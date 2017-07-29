Missing French Bulldogs returned to owner

Four French Bulldogs worth an estimated $50,000 stolen. (Photo: Courtesy: San Joaquin County Sheriff)

The four French Bulldogs that went missing earlier this week have been returned to their owner.

According to a family member, an anonymous caller tipped off the family to the dogs' location in Stockton. The family live in Lodi.

One dog had to be taken to the vet for heat exhaustion, but the family member said all the dogs will be fine.

The bulldogs, two males and two females, were stolen from a home on Paddy Creek Lane in Lodi on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

