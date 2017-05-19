Missing plane from Truckee Airport has been found, 2 bodies found dead

The plane that was reported missing in April from Truckee has been found on Friday afternoon, according to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office confirmed that the wreckage was found in a remote area southeast of Yuba City in Sierra County.
The two bodies found on board were of Brenda and Mark Richard.
Police say that the crash is under investigation.
