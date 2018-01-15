Missing woman found dead in Woodland parking lot, ex-boyfriend wanted for homicide

The 21-year-old Colusa woman who was reported missing last week just days after her family members were killed in a car accident was found dead in a Woodland parking lot and her ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia Jr., is now wanted for homicide, police officials say.

Karen Garcia's sister was one of six people killed in a fiery head-on collision January 7 on Interstate 5. Two days later, she was reported missing after she left her Williams homes without her wallet.

Karen was last seen in her blue Honda.

During an investigation, police officials found evidence of a homicide when they went through her apartment. After receiving a tip January 14, police found Karen's car and body inside a Woodland parking lot.

Salvador Garcia Jr., 21, Karen's ex-boyfriend and father her daughter, was identified as a suspect her death.

If you've seen Salavador Garcia Jr., call the Colusa Police Department at (530) 458-7777

