MLK spoke at Sacramento State six months before death

Martin Luther King speaking at California State University, Sacramento on October 16, 1967. CREDIT: Sacramento Bee photo / Erhardt Krause (Photo: Sacramento Bee / Erhardt Krause)

When Martin Luther King Jr. took up the Civil Rights cause, he found many allies, including President Lyndon Johnson. But in 1967, when he spoke against the Vietnam War, he lost the support of Johnson, the mainstream press, and many civil rights leaders who saw Johnson as a political ally.

Nonetheless, Sacramento State College (now California State University Sacramento) invited him to speak on Oct. 16, 1967, about six months before his assassination.

King spoke to a crowd more than 6,000 strong at Campus Stadium (now Hornet Stadium) for about 35 minutes, giving a speech called “The Civil Rights Movement of the Future,” according to a Sacramento Bee story.

King mentioned the 58 black churches burned down in Mississippi and spoke against the injustices faced by millions of African Americans: racial segregation, education inequality, unemployment and underemployment and substandard housing, according to a 2007 account of the speech on the Huffington Post website.

Responding to statements by then-California Governor Ronald Reagan that problems of racial inequality needed to be addressed by changing people’s hearts, not through legislation, King conceded that a change of heart was welcome.

“But for those who say you cannot legislate morals, I would like to try to point out the other side… it may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, but it can restrain him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important also."

A few weeks later, King announced his Poor People’s Campaign, envisioned as a non-violent movement calling for a ‘domestic Marshall Plan’ to fight poverty. King criticized the U.S. Government pouring millions into the Vietnam War, with scant resources going to lift low-income Americans out of poverty.

Sacramento State celebrated the 50th anniversary of King’s speech in October with speeches, exhibits, a gospel choir concert and dedication of a “Tree of Empathy” commemorating his visit.

It appears to have been the only time King spoke in Sacramento, although it is not clear whether he had ever visited for any other reason.

