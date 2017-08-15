Modesto and Stockton ranked as worst cities to retire in

Americans spend a huge chunk of their lives at work and only hope to have enough money saved up to enjoy retirement.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute's 2017 Retirement Confidence Survey found only 18 percent of Americans feel "very confident" about having enough money for a comfortable retirement. Three in 10 workers reported that preparing for retirement caused them to feel emotionally and mentally stressed.

Nearly four in 10 people have little or no retirement savings at all.

The survey also said workers today expect to retire at age 70, instead of the median age of 65. Some cities are much more retiree-friendly than others due to cost of living and amenities offered.

WalletHub put together a list of the best and worst large cities to retire in by analyzing data such as retired taxpayer-friendliness to the number of recreational activities.

Modesto and Stockton fell into the bottom of the list at 143 and 144, respectively. Both cities ranked especially poor in the "quality of life" and "health care" categories. Modesto has one of the lowest percentage of employed population age 65 and older.

Other factors researchers looked into were walk scores, air and water quality, violent rate crime, number of medical professionals and share of population aged 65 and other.

Sacramento is nearly in the middle of the list at 65. The Capitol City scored decently well in the "activities" rank at 27, which likely helped land the city in the middle of the list.

© 2017 KXTV-TV