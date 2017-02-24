Modesto city crews working to fix sewer pipe break

City of Modesto crews lower an 8 foot section of concrete pipe into an area of water where a sewer trunk line is broken below.

City of Modesto Crews are working to fix a sewer trunk line that broke next to the Tuolumne River.

The temporary fix is to a sewer line that's 56 years old in a remote area of town across from the John Thurman Field Ballpark.

"When the Tuolumne River swelled-up from the increased releases from Don Pedro it overtopped the banks along the side of the river where our sewer line is. It increased pressure to the water and helped cause the problem," said Robert Englent, Waste Water Collection Manager for the City of Modesto.

The broken pipe is below eight to 10 feet deep in water. However, only the top portion of the 5 inch diameter pipe is broken.

So, crews are using three or four sections of 8 feet long concrete pipe, 6 inch feet in diameter each, placed on top of the missing portion of the pipe.

They expect to have the job done by the end of the Friday. They may also come back Sunday and place slurry and/or concrete around the fix as extra support.

City officials have corralled the sewage leak with barriers and are pumping the sewage back into the city system. They do not believe any sewage has escaped into the river.

"Not to our knowledge," said Englent.

The city plans on a permanent fix when the river level drops later this year.

