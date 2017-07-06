PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 02: Musicians Macklemore and Ryan Lewis perform at the Capital One JamFest during the NCAA March Madness Music Festival 2017 on April 2, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner Sports) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2017 Getty Images)

Macklemore is putting Modesto on the map.

On Thursday, the rapper debuted the video for his latest song 'Glorious' featuring Skylar Grey.

Glorious official music video is HERE! https://t.co/CYozS9jnFT — GLORIOUS (@macklemore) July 6, 2017

The video was partially shot in Modesto over several days this past June and features his 100-year-old Grandma Helen, a Modesto resident.

The duo spent time filming at multiple locations in Modesto, including: Foundation Tattoo on 11th Street, WinCo Foods on Plaza Parkway, Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Hy-Step Shoes.

On his Youtube page, Macklemore thanked the city of Modesto and the locations involved in the shoot.

Check out the video below.

