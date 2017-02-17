Modesto mobile home park along Tuolumne River asked to evacuate

Dozens of families were advised to evacuate from a Modesto mobile home park, which is right along the Tuolumne River.

Officials issued voluntary evacuation orders for a mobile home park right along the Tuolumne River on Friday morning.

Around 75 families live at the Driftwood Mobile Home Park on River Road and Ninth Street, according to the property manager.

Some of the homes are on higher ground, but some are so close to the river, it's basically their backyard.

Raymund Lee has lived in Modesto for more than two decades and was there during the 1995 floods. He doesn't think the water will get as high and is opting to stay, putting sandbags around his trailer.

"The water is coming up on the backside and sinking many of the mobile trailers in the mud," said Lee.

Lee said his trailer is old anyway, so it's just not worth moving.

While many are option to say, some people are trying to get out before Saturday's storms. Many of the areas that used to have mobile homes are now empty, especially the ones right next to the river. Heavy winds from earlier in the week have knocked down parts of the fence, which was the only thing guarding the mobile home park from the river.

Several towing companies even volunteered their services to get mobile homes out as quickly as possible.

"They're telling us it's mandatory. They want this whole row gone," said Riley Utley, whose mobile home was one of the closer ones to the river. "[Other officials] say we don't have to...let's just do it."

Neighbors also came despite gusty winds and heavy rain to help each other out.

"We just want to make sure they're safe. We've got kids here and that's the most important thing," said Carla Pongio, who lives on higher ground. "I can hear the roar of the water. [The storm's] coming."

The Stanislaus County of Emergency Services have been monitoring the San Joaquin River and Tuloumne River all week. They're asking residents who live near the river to be proactive and movie animals and property onto higher ground.

To sign up for emergency notifications, you can register on www.stanaware.com or contact Stanislaus OES at 1-866-216-5702 or 209-552-3899.

