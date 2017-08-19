Modesto PD searching for missing 4-year-old boy

The Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in the downtown Modesto area.

The child, Thomas Lena, was last seen with a woman named "Baby Girl."

Thomas was last wearing a white Volcum shirt, black and white shorts, Harman shoes, and has curly red hair. "Baby Girl" was last seen wearing a teal shirt, black pants, and has a bruised right eye.

If you've seen either of these people, call 911.

