Modesto police investigating homicide, looking for suspect

Homicide in Modesto being investigated. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

An unknown man was shot to death at Ortega and Galvez, near Memorial Hospital, according to Modesto Police Department.

Modesto police representative Heather Graves said that they got a call at around 7:40 p.m. that shots were fired and a witness saw an adult male laying outside on the sidewalk.

There's no suspect in custody and the homicide is still under investigation.

