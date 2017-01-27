KXTV
Close

Modesto police investigating homicide, looking for suspect

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:40 PM. PST January 27, 2017

An unknown man was shot to death at Ortega and Galvez, near Memorial Hospital, according to Modesto Police Department.

Modesto police representative Heather Graves said that they got a call at around 7:40 p.m. that shots were fired and a witness saw an adult male laying outside  on the sidewalk.

There's no suspect in custody and the homicide is still under investigation.

Stay with ABC10 for updates

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories