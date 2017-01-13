Modesto police searching for armed carjacking suspects

(Photo: Photo: Modesto Police Department)

Police are searching for four armed suspects in Ripon Friday night following a carjacking and a chase on Highway 99, officials said.

According to Modesto police spokesperson Heather Graves, the group of suspects robbed a victim of their car at gun point at a gas station on Carpenter Road in Modesto. City police, as well as sever other agencies, chased one of the suspects on HWY99 before he crashed on Austin Road in Ripon.

Officials said they believe they have one suspect contained in a perimeter, but the other three suspects fled in a different car.

This is a developing story. Refresh this post for details as they come in.

Copyright 2016 KXTV