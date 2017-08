(Photo: Modesto PD)

A 15-year-old girl considered at-risk by the Modesto Police Department is missing.

Diana Kingsbury was said to have left a residence in the Oakdale and Lancey area and did not return.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue nylon shorts and a blue hoodie.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, immediately call 911.

