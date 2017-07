The Modesto Police Department is searching for an autistic man who is missing.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Maurice Brown went missing from the Modesto Transit Center at 1001 9th Street.

The Turlock resident suffers from seizures and is non-verbal, officials said.

The Modesto Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in helping locate Brown.

