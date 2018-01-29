KXTV
1 dead, 1 injured in Modesto house fire

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:40 AM. PST January 29, 2018

One victim died, and another was injured, after a house fire in Modesto, said Modesto Fire.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. when crews responded to a house and found the 600 square foot home burning.

Officials found one victim burned in the street and was then treated and transported to a hospital. When crews searched the home for more people, they found one victim dead inside.

Fire investigators are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

 

