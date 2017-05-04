Body of Modesto man missing for a month found in Ripon

The Modesto Police is asking for the public’s help finding Gary Johnson, a 74-year-old man with dementia, who went missing Saturday afternoon.

After more than a month missing, Modesto police made the sad discovery, locating the body of a senior man with dementia.

Gary Johnson was reported missing on April 1 from the northeast area of Modesto. The alert prompted an extensive search for the man, who had gone missing at least once before.

Sadly, after more than a month of searching, police and fire crews recovered Johnson’s body Wednesday from the Stanislaus River near Ripon, police said.

Police noted it appeared as though the body had been in the water for an extended period of time.

Investigators have not yet determined how long Johnson had been in the water or where he entered the river.

A death investigation will be handled by the Stanislaus County Sheriff Department.

