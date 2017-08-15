California files response to Scott Peterson's appeal

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2005 Getty Images)

Remember Scott Peterson?

The Modesto man convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner, in 2002 is still appealing his death sentence.

Last week, the state Attorney General's Office filed an 150-page response to Peterson's most recent appeal, filed in 2015. He's claiming, among other things, that California's death penalty is cruel and unusual.

The state refutes Peterson's claims in their response, which spans more than 40,000 words.

"Peterson offers no persuasive reason to have the court reconsider its prior decisions," the state's brief reads in refuting one of his claims.

Cliff Gardner, Peterson's lawyer, tells ABC10 that he's not sure yet if they'll respond or seek more time. They have 30 days to reply to the state's brief.

Peterson remains on death row in San Quentin State Prison.

