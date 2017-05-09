Child molestation suspect at large in Modesto

Police in Modesto are asking the public to stay on the lookout for a man wanted on several child molestation charges. (Photo: Modesto Police Department)

Police in Modesto are asking the public to stay on the lookout for a man wanted on several child molestation charges.

Kevin Robertson, 37, is wanted on child molestation charges with a child under the age of 10, whom he lived with, police said.

Robertson left his Modesto home prior to officers contacting him. He was last seen escaping officers in the Madera area, police said.

He was driving a blue 1994 Chevy S10, California license plate number 62607F1.

