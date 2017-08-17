Crews battle large fire in Modesto wrecking yard

A large fire at a wrecking yard in Modesto is impacting traffic in and around the area, according to fire crews. (Photo: Modesto Fire Department)

A large fire at a wrecking yard in Modesto is impacting traffic in and around the area, according to fire crews.

The wrecking yard is located along Crows Landing Road, according to Modesto fire officials.

Modesto and Ceres fire department are currently battling the fire.

