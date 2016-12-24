Deputies bring holiday cheer to family devastated by robbery

When a Modesto mother of two, with another on the way, had her home reportedly burglarized Thursday, she found some help in a surprising place. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

When a Modesto mother of two, with another on the way, had her home reportedly burglarized Thursday, she found some help in a surprising place.

With all of her home electronics and Christmas gifts stolen, thousands of dollars in personal property gone, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies banded together to bring some much-needed holiday cheer to the mother.

Deputies said the family was devastated when Deputy Gomez told his fellow patrol partners something needed to be done.

“We were blessed with the ability to donate 3 Visa gift cards to help (the mother) restore some of what was lost,” deputies wrote in a Facebook post.

Judging from the video, the mother and her son, were very appreciative.

