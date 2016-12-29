KXTV
Deputies investigate Modesto stabbing as a homicide

December 29, 2016

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a motel in Modesto Thursday night. 

A man was found stabbed to death in a room at the Budget Inn by sheriff's deputies responding to a 911. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. 

Detectives are investigating the stabbing as a homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4634.

No other information has been released. 

