Deputies investigate Modesto stabbing as a homicide

(Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a motel in Modesto Thursday night.

A man was found stabbed to death in a room at the Budget Inn by sheriff's deputies responding to a 911. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing as a homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4634.

No other information has been released.

