Deputy shoots woman during domestic disupute in Modesto

A Modesto woman allegedly wielding a knife was shot by a Stanislaus County deputy Saturday night following a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened after 10:40 p.m. when deputies responded to a call from a man indicating his girlfriend was trying to stab him with a knife at their home, deputies said.

When officers arrived at the home, the 34-year-old woman was outside, still holding the knife. The woman was reportedly asked to drop the knife, but refused. During the confrontation, a deputy opened fire, striking the woman, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department report.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is recovering.

No other injuries were reported.

The deputy has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Three separate and independent investigations have been launched as a result of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

The department will conduct both a criminal and administrative investigation and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent review of the incident

