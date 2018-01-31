Drone program helping Modesto Police, now Stockton next up

A Modesto Police drone buzzes above the police department parking lot. (Photo: ABC10)

A domestic violence suspect. A gunman on the loose. And a missing child.

These are the kinds of calls Unmanned Aerial Vehicles commonly known as "drones' have helped to assist Modesto Police in helping solve crime.

"They're incident specific," said Lt. Ivan Valencia of the Modesto Police Department who oversees the department's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle program. "I know some of the concerns are privacy concerns. But, these things will not be up in the air randomly. They will deployed when needed."

Modesto Police began their drone program in April 2016, with two drones. They now have nine different drones.

Eleven police officers are trained to use them, along with three firefighters. They are equipped with cameras, and some with heat sensing capability.

The first one cost the department close to $75,000.

But Valencia says the price of drones have dropped significantly to the point where they can be purchased for $1,000 or less. The money to purchase them has come out of the department's general fund.

Along with solving crime, Valencia says the drones have also been used to give firefighters a birdseye view of a fire or natural disasters, such as flooding along rivers.

"It's been a force multiplier. It saves us the resource of manpower. We can do with a drone what it would take five or six people to do," said Valencia.

The drone is also used indoors.

Last August, when a man with a gun fled into a Modesto mini mart, the drone was flown in and gave police officers a view of the store. By doing so, it was determined where the man was hiding, then a SWAT team moved in and the man surrendered peacefully.

Stockton Police has followed suit launching its drone program, called the Unmanned Aerial Support, in the middle of January 2018. Their two drones were purchased through donations collected by the Stockton Police Foundation.

