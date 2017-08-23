DUI suspected in death of Modesto officer

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

An off-duty Modesto police sergeant was killed while riding his bicycle Tuesday night, and investigators suspect the driver responsible for hitting him was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The officer was riding his bike along Merle Avenue, west of Fine Ave. along the north curb edge, police said, when a driver traveling westbound along Merle approached him from behind.

Investigators believe the driver, later identified as Matthew Gibbs, 32, of Modesto, struck the officer’s bicycle, which caused the man to be ejected off the bike.

Gibbs then drove his car up onto the curb, struck a fire hydrant and came to a rest along the north shoulder of Merle Ave, according to police.

It appears alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

Gibbs was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol after displaying signs of impairment, police said.

He has been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

© 2017 KXTV-TV