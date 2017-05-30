Family mourns the loss of young man killed in boating crash

Family is mourning the death of Efren Valencia, the young man who died after a boat collided with the Jet Ski he and his brother were riding Sunday. (Photo: Family of Efren Valencia via GoFundMe)

Valencia and his brother were riding the Jet Ski Sunday in the Modesto Reservoir when they collided with the boat, injuring the brother and killing Valencia.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s investigators noted another person was injured in the crash.

“Efren was a very happy, respectful, responsible and with many dreams and a great future ahead of him,” family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe was created to help the family cover funeral costs, its creator wrote on the page.

Sheriff's officials have not reported any criminal charges at this point, and their investigation remains open.

