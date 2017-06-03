FDA: 3 Modesto restaurants may have tuna linked to Hepatitis A

Thinkstock (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

The FDA has found three restaurants in Modesto that may have received tuna linked to Hepatitis A.

Camp Four Wine Cafe, Fuzio's and Galetto Ristorante were all identified by the FDA as restaurants that may have had received the contaminated tuna.

The recall first happened in Hawaii and consisted of imported raw tuna cubes from the Deho Canning Co. A second recall began on May 18 and consisted of yellow tuna steaks from the Sustainable Seafood Company and yellow fin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood.

The FDA says there have been no reported illnesses, but urges anyone who may have eaten the recalled tuna within the last two weeks to contact a doctor.

