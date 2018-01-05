Fire at Bret Harte Elementary School Deemed Arson

The Modesto Police Department have three juveniles in custody after a fire at at Bret Harte Elementary School was deemed arson. (Photo: Courtesy: Modesto Police Department)

The Modesto Police Department have three juveniles in custody after a fire at at Bret Harte Elementary School was deemed arson.

According to a press release from the Modesto Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, the Modesto and Ceres Fire Departments were called to a fire at Bret Harte Elementary School. Upon arrival, a section of the school was engulfed in flames.

Three juveniles were interviewed and sent to juvenile probation and the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges related to the incident. Due to the ages of the suspects, their names have not been released.

Officials believe the fire started in the wing that was destroyed. However, the exact point of origin has not yet been determined due to fire damage. Two 5th grade classrooms, a computer lab and the school library were destroyed in the fire. Damaged is estimated at $1.5 million.

No injuries were reported.

The campus is set to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16. School officials are working to make sure it's ready for students and staff returning from Winter Break.





