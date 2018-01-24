For Youth, A Pathway out of homelessness

Pathways is helping youth in Modesto escape homelessness. (Photo: KXTV)

Last week Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) introduced legislation to establish an Office of Homeless Youth in the Department of Housing and Community Development.

The bill seeks to assign $60 million to address the issue that is worsening at an alarming rate.

In California, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data show that in 2017 the number of homeless youth increased by 26 percent since 2016 and by 32 percent compared to 2015. The latest point in time count counted 15,458 unaccompanied youth.

Studies show that mental health, addiction and growing up in foster care can all place youth at risk of homelessness. According to a recent study by the University of Chicago, nationally, one in 10 young adults ages 18-24 experience homelessness in the course of a year. In California, the housing crisis casts that possibility among a very wide segment of our population.

Tajhanae Reliford, 22, was not addicted to drugs, does not suffer from mental illness and was not in the foster care system. She said she thinks society judges homeless people thinking they “don't know how to keep a job or they must be on drugs.”

“It's hard to find housing because everything seems so expensive. There's not enough housing for people.”

Reliford works at a Boys and Girls Club in Modesto -- she says the job has helped her develop a sense of discipline and patience working with kids while she finished her studies to become a math teacher.

Her family moved to Modesto from the Bay Area. When she finished high school and enrolled in college, her mother and siblings decided to move back. “I was like, no, I said that once I started a junior college I'm not moving.”

She first stayed with friends and family friends for a while but eventually realized she needed to move away. “It was two different lifestyles. I was more focused in school than they were focused and like partying.”

She started seeking for rooms to rent near the campus but everything was too expensive for her income while working at the school. She could not afford a car, which made it difficult to find a job outside the campus. “It started getting tight because I didn't know where I was going to sleep. I did not want to stay where I was.”

She was homeless, not knowing where her next meal would come from and feeling unsafe at night, as she avoided going back to the place where she was staying. “Those are the hard times. Making sure that I had enough money to get to class… but as long as I was focusing on school, I didn't have to focus what was going on physically around me.”

“When she finally made it through the process and walked into her house for the first time, she just bent over crying and said: ‘really? really? I get to be here? Really?” said Paula Harter, a program manager at the Center for Human Services’ Pathways Program. “She has always had a heart of gratefulness and that has made it so easy to work with her. She's just a good human being. She has a good heart.”

Pathways offers transitional housing, as well as life-skill classes, case management, therapy and other services to homeless youth between the ages of 18 and 21. They are required to work and save half of their income and follow a program that intends to launch them into a permanent housing and stable work life. They can stay there for up to 21 months.

Taryn Muralt, program director at Pathways said, “if we can stop people from becoming homeless we're stopping the next wave of those individuals who become chronically homeless.”

She said there aren't enough programs like theirs in California because “residential is always an expensive proposition.” She added, “not expensive when you compare what could be happening with young people being institutionalized. It is a bargain. It's not inexpensive. So I would say probably funding is the biggest issue.”

We met up with Tajhanae on her 22nd birthday as she graduated from the program to move into permanent housing. Reliford said the lessons learned at Pathways have carried on into her future planning. She still has a few years of schooling to become a math teacher, but the staff at Pathways said they have no doubt she will succeed.

The Center for Human Services in Modesto is having a fun run on February 10 to raise funds for Pathways, as well as Hutton House -- a shelter for kids 18 and younger. Click here to learn more.

© 2018 KXTV-TV