'God is not into this at all': Modesto pastor says of Charlottesville violence

A Modesto pastor is sending a powerful message of inclusivity in the wake of last week’s violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally.

“I didn’t know about the whole Charlottesville thing and the white supremacists, which is totally, absolutely the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” said Glen Berteau, the Senior Pastor of The House in Modesto, a church of more than 8,000.

“For anybody to use the word of God, and saying you’re going to use the word of God to hate someone of a different color, you got to be the dumbest person that is on this earth to go ahead and say something like that,” Berteau said in a sermon he gave to his church Sunday morning.

“There’s a bunch of stupid white people – I’m just telling you – that are stupid and telling people that God is into this,” Berteau added. “God is not into this at all.”

Since posting the clip to his Facebook page, Berteau’s words have been shared more than 21,500 times. The post has been viewed by more than 656,000 people and has amassed more than 1,100 comments.

“There is not one person better than another person – I don’t care what color you are,” Berteau continued. “That is not the word of God; that is not what Heaven is like; that’s not what this church is, and that’s not going to happen.”

Berteau went on to point out the diverse members attending his sermon, noting that they “have the same heart” that he has.

Hundreds of white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville during the “Unite the Right” rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general and slavery advocate Robert E. Lee.

In the melee, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed on Saturday when a car rammed a group of people protesting against the rally. Nineteen others were injured in the attack.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, has been accused of being the driver of the car that rammed into that group. He has been charged with killing Heyer.

