Infant tests positive for methamphetamine, parents arrested

Modesto police have arrested the parents of a 10-month-old who allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine Tuesday.
The child’s parents, Margarita Adams, 26, and Nathaniel Smith, 43, both from Modesto, brought her to the hospital for treatment Tuesday, which led doctors to the discovery.
A probation search of the parents’ home revealed unsafe living conditions, according to a statement released by the Modesto Police Department.
The infant has since been taken into protective custody, police said.
